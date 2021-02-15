STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

WATCH | New 'Justice League' trailer sets internet ablaze as Joker steals the show

Leto's Joker who is much darker and creepier than his earlier appearance actually utters "We live in a society," which has been a Joker-related meme for years.

Published: 15th February 2021 01:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

Jared Leto as 'Joker' from Snyder Cut, Justice League. (Photo | Video Screengrab)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The new trailer for Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' dropped yesterday and it was the final few seconds of the trailer that made social media ablaze due to the "Society" line by Jared Leto's Joker.

Leto's Joker who is much darker and creepier than his earlier appearance actually utters "We live in a society," which has been a Joker-related meme for years. According to The Hollywood Reporter, no iteration of the Joker has ever said the phrase on film, even though there was a petition to have Joaquin Phoenix do so in the 2019 'Joker'.

The phrase was trending online, due to fans being thrilled of it being said. Later, Leto let everyone know he was in on it when he tweeted out the trailer, writing "We live in a society."

For the new cut, Snyder filmed several minutes of new footage and assembled cast members Ben Affleck (Batman), Ray Fisher (Cyborg) and Amber Heard (Mera) for the new shots. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Zack Snyder's 'Justice League', which is rated R, hits HBO Max on March 18.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Justice League trailer Zack Snyder Joker Jared Leto Ben Affleck
India Matters
A private bus entering the fastag lane at a toll plaza. (Photo | EPS)
FASTag a must from Feb 15 midnight, vehicles sans tag to pay double
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Free bus pass for elderly living in Chennai from today

Twitter is not above our country’s law
 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
IT staff oppose proposal to increase working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Rescue work continues at Tapovan, 25 people still missing
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp