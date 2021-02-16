STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Hollywood actor​ Dwayne Johnson is still considering a presidential run

Despite having years' worth of projects lined up in Hollywood, the star still hasn't ruled out one day vying for the Oval Office.

Published: 16th February 2021 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Hollywood actor and former pro-wrestler Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has said that he is still considering running for president of the United States.

According to Fox News, the 'Fast and Furious ' star said, "I would consider a presidential run in the future if that's what the people wanted. Truly I mean that, and I'm not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people... So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground."

Johnson has spoken about his interest in politics for a handful of years, noting that he has strongly considered it in the past. During a 2017 appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', the star said that he was "seriously considering" a run for president.

Despite having years' worth of projects lined up in Hollywood, the star still hasn't ruled out one day vying for the Oval Office.

The former professional wrestler is currently out promoting his new series, 'Young Rock', which premieres on February 16th on NBC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dwayne Johnson US presidential elections United States
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp