Lily James plans to move to Los Angeles to avoid kissing controversy

Lily James is reportedly planning to shift to Los Angeles, to escape the kissing controversy that happened with actor Dominic West.

Published: 16th February 2021 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Lily James

Hollywood actress Lily James (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Lily James is reportedly planning to shift to Los Angeles, to escape the kissing controversy that happened with actor Dominic West.

Lily was photographed looking romantic with married actor Dominic West while holidaying in Rome. According to thesun.co.uk, she is going to shift to Los Angeles from the UK to focus on her career and not let rumours affect her.

"(Lily is) planning to relocate to sunny LA for the foreseeable future to focus on her career and escape the unfair treatment she received after being pictured getting affectionate with married actor West during a trip to Rome," a source says.

"It will be good for Lily to escape some of the unwanted attention she has been receiving in the UK and to concentrate on some juicy roles," the source adds.

Lily is set to play Pamela Anderson in an upcoming biopic.

