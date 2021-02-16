STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Ronan Keating misses 'getting out there and performing'

Ronan Keating says the COVID pandemic brought him closer to his family, and gave him time to write new music.

Published: 16th February 2021 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

International pop sensation Ronan Keating

International pop sensation Ronan Keating (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: International pop sensation Ronan Keating says the COVID pandemic brought him closer to his family, and gave him time to write new music, though he yearns to get back on the stage and perform live.

"I got to spend so much time at home with my family and my children, it has been wonderful. I have written a lot of music, which has been nice to be back in the studio in the house -- writing and that's been wonderful," Keating told IANS while talking about how the pandemic impacted him and his life.

"We have learned a lot about ourselves, and learnt a lot about the people that are important to us in our lives," he added.

The one thing he misses is going on stage to perform.

"I wouldn't do anything differently (in my journey). I am missing live performance, I am missing getting out there and performing. I'm finding it very difficult. So, I would absolutely love to get back to performing again. That's the dream. That is what I love to do. I need to get back to perform. So more than anything else would be to just get the music industry back up and running again and to get back performing," said the 43-year-old singer.

Talking about his bond with his fans, he said: "I've been lucky. I have never been in situations like that (where fans go crazy). In the early days with Boyzone, it was a bit crazy, we used to land at the airports and there would be thousands of people waiting at the airport.

"It was a bit insane. Things changed when I went solo. I still had the same success. But it wasn't the same. The craziness about us and the hype was different. I have been lucky that I have kept my feet on the ground. I am respectful to everybody. They are respectful to me. I have never been in a situation where I'm scared, nor have I had an awful fame," he added.

At the moment, the singer is working on "getting back to performing and singing again".

"It has been so long since I have stood on a stage and, so I am getting myself back to the match, ready to perform and sing. That is really what my next goal -- it is to tour and (play) this album that I brought out last June," he said.

"I haven't had a chance to tour that yet and sing those songs live. So that's the next process, (maybe) a world tour, which will take me through into 2022-2023 and then I will work on a new album during that time. But the next album won't be for another couple of years," said Keating, who has associated with the GoNuts platform.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ronan Keating
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp