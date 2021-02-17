Actor Stephanie Vogt to star in Netflix’s 'Gloria'

By Express News Service

Actor Stephanie Vogt is set to play an important role in Netflix’s upcoming historical thriller series, Gloria.

Tiaga Guedes will direct the spy drama that is set in the 1960s, at the height of the Cold War.

It is about an American broadcasting centre, RARET, that works out of the small village of Gloria do Ribatej, and broadcasts Western propaganda to the Eastern bloc.

The cast also features Portuguese and international actors, including Miguel Nunes, Carolina Amaral, Victoria Guerra, Afonso Pimentel, Adriano Luz, Joana Ribeiro, Marcelo Urgeghe, Sandra Faleiro, Carloto Cotta, Maria Joao Pinho, Ines Castel-Branco, Rafael Morais and Leonor Silveira.

SPi productions and Radio e Televisao de Portugal (RTP) are producing the project.