Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow says she had COVID-19 'early on'

Since her recovery from the disease, Paltrow said that she has been quite careful about what she is putting in her body.

Published: 17th February 2021 05:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed that she had contracted coronavirus "early on" in the pandemic.

In a new post for the lifestyle website Goop, the 48-year-old actor opened up about her experience with the disease that has so far claimed the lives over two million people worldwide.

"I had COVID-19 early on, and it left me with some long-tail fatigue and brain fog. In January, I had some tests done that showed really high levels of inflammation in my body," Paltrow said.

"So I turned to one of the smartest experts I know in this space, the functional medicine practitioner Dr. Will Cole. After he saw all my labs, he explained that this was a case where the road to healing was going to be longer than usual," she added.

Since her recovery from the disease, Paltrow said that she has been quite careful about what she is putting in her body.

"So I've been cooking a lot, and some of it is really delicious: I made scallops with crispy capers and sage the other day, asparagus with bacon vinaigrette, and some little artichokes with stuffed herbs and garlic," Paltrow wrote.

"Everything I'm doing feels good, like a gift to my body. I have energy, I'm working out in the mornings, and I'm doing an infrared sauna as often as I can, all in service of healing," she added.

Gwyneth Paltrow Coronavirus
Comments

