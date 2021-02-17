STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Netflix announces new anime series based on video game franchise 'DOTA'

'DOTA: Dragon's Blood' will be an eight-episode series that will be released globally on March 25 on the streaming platform.

Published: 17th February 2021 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

WASHINGTON: A new anime series based on the popular strategy-based video game franchise 'DOTA' has been announced on Tuesday by Netflix.

According to Deadline, 'DOTA: Dragon's Blood' will be an eight-episode series that will be released globally on March 25 on the streaming platform.

Ashely Edward Miller, who has titles like, 'X-Men: First Class', 'Thor' and 'Black Sails' to his name, will serve as show-runner and executive producer for the upcoming series. Studio MIR will be animating, with Ryu Ki Hyun serving as co-executive producer.

Deadline reported that the new anime series will chronicle the feats of Davion, who is a renowned Dragon Knight devoted to wiping the scourge from the face of the world. Upon his own encounters with a powerful ancient, eldwurm and the noble princess Mirana on a secret mission of her own, the 'DOTA 2' character becomes involved in events much larger than he could have ever imagined.

'DOTA 2', which Valve released back in 2013, was a sequel to the developer's original 'Defense of the Ancients' (DOTA). The multiplayer online battle arena title of the world's leading online games currently hosts millions of players daily and holds multiple records for top E-sports tournament prize earnings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dota dota dragons blood
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp