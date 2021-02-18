Dungeons and Dragons movie casts Bridgerton actor Rege Jean Page

By Express News Service

Actor Regé-Jean Page, who is known for starring in Bridgerton, has reportedly joined the cast of Dungeons and Dragons film.

Page will star alongside Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and Justice Smith, in the movie directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley (Spider-Man: Homecoming, Game Night).

The director duo is also writing the recent version of the script, which is based on a draft by Michael Gilio.

Dungeons & Dragons was first adapted into a film in 2000. The film, which starred Justin Whalin, Marlon Wayans, and Jeremy Irons, was a flop.

The upcoming version has been in the works for years. It was first being made by Warner Bros with Ansel Elgort considered for the lead role. At the time, filmmaker Rob Letterman was on board to direct the movie. Now, the film has moved to Paramount.

The studio is co-producing and co-financing the film with Hasbro and eOne. The film is slated for release on May 27, 2022. Page won hearts as the Duke of Hastings in the Shonda Rhimes-produced Bridgerton.

The series broke the record for Netflix’s most-watched original series ever, and Page was recently nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for his role in the show.

