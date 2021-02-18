Golden Globes 2021 preshow to be livestreamed on Twitter

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The Golden Globes 2021 preshow will be livestreamed on Twitter, ahead of the award ceremony telecast on NBC.

As per Variety, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and Dick Clark Productions announced their partnership with Twitter for the official preshow, "HFPA Presents: Globes Countdown Live."

It will be available to watch on the Golden Globes official Twitter account on February 28, 2021, from 3:30-5 p.m. PT in the U.S., and also will stream live on the Golden Globes' official website.

Hosting the 90-minute upcoming countdowns are actor Sofia Carson and reporter Zuri Hall, broadcasting live from the Beverly Hilton alongside Rasha Goel and Scott Mantz, who will conduct remote interviews.

Actors Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host the bicoastal 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards show, airing live on NBC at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT and available to stream the next day on Peacock. The nominees for the 2021 Golden Globes were announced earlier this month.

Throughout the Golden Globes preshow, a panel of commentators including 'The Viall Files' podcast host Nick Viall, hosts and personalities A.J. Gibson and Emile Ennis Jr., and comedian Fortune Feimster will participate in discussions about the nominated TV shows and films, offer their predictions for the night, and reminisce about the best fashion and iconic Golden Globe moments from past years.

On Twitter, viewers will be able to participate in ongoing polls on Golden Globes as well as tweet their questions for a chance to have them asked during the interviews. Twitter Fleets, which expire after 24 hours, like Snapchat Stories, will also be updated with live content from the preshow and ceremony.

In addition, special preshow guests Golden Globe Ambassadors Satchel and Jackson Lee will debut their self-produced video, which features their philanthropic work across the LGBTQ+ and mentorship communities.

Satchel will highlight Callen-Lorde, a primary care center for LGBTQ+ people in New York and Jackson will spotlight Big Brothers and Big Sisters of America, the nation's largest donor, and volunteer supported mentoring network.