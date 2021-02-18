Jesse Plemons to star in Martin Scorsese’s next crime drama 

By Express News Service

Actor Jesse Plemons has joined Martin Scorsese’s next feature film Killers of the Flower Moon. Jesse, who was recently seen in the acclaimed historical drama Judas and the Black Messiah, will join stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro in the film.

Based on David Grann’s 2017 bestseller, Killers of the Flower Moon is set in 1920s Oklahoma, and centres on the Osage Nation murders, in which members of the Native American tribe were murdered one by one after the group became rich off the oil found underneath their land. As the death toll rose, the newly created FBI took up the case to uncover a chilling conspiracy and one of the most monstrous crimes in American history.

According to Deadline, Plemons, who played the role of an FBI agent in Judas and the Black Messiah, will once again the role of a lead FBI officer investigating the murders. Killers of the Flower Moon is financed by Apple Studios, after Paramount Pictures decided to sell it over increasing costs. Scorsese and DiCaprio will also produce along with Imperative Entertainment.