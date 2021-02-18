STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lily Rabe to play female lead in George Clooney’s 'The Tender Bar'

Actor Lily Rabe has been roped in to play the female lead in George Clooney’s upcoming Amazon movie The Tender Bar.

Published: 18th February 2021 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 09:18 AM

Actor Lily Rabe

Actor Lily Rabe (Photo | IMDB)

By Express News Service

Actor Lily Rabe has been roped in to play the female lead in George Clooney’s upcoming Amazon movie The Tender Bar.

Based on author JR Moehringer’s memoir of the same name, the drama also has Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan.

The book, which was published in 2005, is a coming-of-age story that follows the author, as a young boy who seeks to replace his father who abandons him.

The boy develops a friendship with Uncle Charlie, who along with his friends, takes the boy to beach games, and ultimately into their circle.
Tye Sheridan will play the role of the boy in the movie, while Affleck will play Uncle Charlie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rabe will step into the role of the boy’s mother, who is the main female character in the memoir.

The Tender Bar will be directed by Clooney, with a script written by Oscar-winning scribe William Monahan.

Clooney will also produce the movie along with his producing partner Grant Heslov through their Smokehouse Pictures banner.

The actor most recently starred in HBO’s The Undoing, opposite Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant.

