STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Marwan Kenzari in talks for Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam'

The film is a spin-off to Warner Bros and New Line Cinema's "Shazam!" that featured actor Zachary Levi as the titular superhero.

Published: 18th February 2021 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

Dwayne 'The Rock' in a first look trailer is seen as a supervillain, 'Black Adam' hailing from 'Khandaq'.

Dwayne 'The Rock' in a first-look trailer is seen as a supervillain, 'Black Adam' hailing from 'Khandaq'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "The Old Guard" star Marwan Kenzari is in negotiations to board Dwayne Johnson-led antihero movie "Black Adam".

The film is a spin-off to Warner Bros and New Line Cinema's "Shazam!" that featured actor Zachary Levi as the titular superhero.

If finalised, Kenzari will join Johnson, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge and Quintessa Swindell in the cast, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jaume Collet-Serra, who also directed Johnson opposite Emily Blunt in Disney's upcoming "Jungle Cruise", is attached to helm the new film.

Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani wrote the latest draft of the script, from a previous draft by Adam Sztykiel.

Johnson is also producing with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia through their Seven Bucks Productions, and Beau Flynn through FlynnPictureCo.

The project will start production in April in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kenzari broke out after featuring as Jafar in Disney's 2019 live-action movie "Aladdin".

His film credits also include Tom Cruise-starrer "The Mummy" and Kenneth Branagh's "Murder on the Orient Express".

The actor most recently starred in Netflix hit "The Old Guard", alongside Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dwayne johnson Marwan Kenzari Black adam
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp