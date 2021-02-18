Mindy Kaling to produce to adapt Sanjena Sathian's 'Gold Diggers'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor-producer Mindy Kaling is set to executive produce the small screen adaptation of "Gold Diggers", a novel by former reporter Sanjena Sathian. The book, to be released on April 6 by publishing house Penguin Press, will be developed under Kaling's banner, Kaling International.

Sathian will co-write the adaptation and serve as a co-executive producer, reported Deadline.

Spanning two continents, two coasts, and four epochs, "Gold Diggers" expertly balances social satire and magical realism in a classic striver story that skewers the model minority narrative, asking what a community must do to achieve the American dream.

The makers are currently scouting for potential showrunners and co-writers. The show will fall under Kaling's overall production deal with Warner Bros Television. Howard Klein of 3 Arts will also executive produce alongside Kaling.

Jessica Kumai Scott will co-executive produce for Kaling International. Kaling is gearing up for the release of the second season of the Netflix comedy drama "Never Have I Ever", which she has co-created and co-executive produced.