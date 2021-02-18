Regina King set to headline new biopic on Shirley Chisholm

By Express News Service

Oscar-winner Regina King is all set to play America’s first Black Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm in a new biography. The film titled Shirley will be written and directed by John Ridley, who won the best-adapted screenplay Academy Award for 12 Years a Slave.Regina King and her sister, Reina King of Royal Ties Productions will produce the film along with film company Participant.

According to Deadline, Shirley will follow Chisholm’s dynamic presidential campaign launched in 1972. The film will provide an intimate, behind-the-scenes portraiture of the ground-breaking political leader during a seminal period in modern American history.

Regina King, who has often publicly expressed her desire to play Chisholm, said the Congresswoman’s fearless determination has been an inspiration. “... With this film we hope to inspire many generations to come. To collaborate once again with my friend and mentor, John Ridley, and the team at Participant, makes this decade-long journey even sweeter,” the actor-director said. Ridley said he is grateful to Regina and Reina King for trusting him in telling the story of “this truly remarkable individual”.

Notably, this is not the first biopic on Chisolm that is in the works. It was reported earlier last November that Black Panther star Danai Gurira has landed the titular role in The Fighting Shirley Chisholm, a film on the pioneering presidential candidate. Regina King recently directed and executive produced One Night in Miami. She also won an Emmy for her role in HBO’s Watchmen.