STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Regina King set to headline new biopic on Shirley Chisholm

Oscar-winner Regina King is all set to play America’s first Black Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm in a new biography.

Published: 18th February 2021 10:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Oscar-winner Regina King is all set to play America’s first Black Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm in a new biography. The film titled Shirley will be written and directed by John Ridley, who won the best-adapted screenplay Academy Award for 12 Years a Slave.Regina King and her sister, Reina King of Royal Ties Productions will produce the film along with film company Participant.

According to Deadline, Shirley will follow Chisholm’s dynamic presidential campaign launched in 1972. The film will provide an intimate, behind-the-scenes portraiture of the ground-breaking political leader during a seminal period in modern American history.

Regina King, who has often publicly expressed her desire to play Chisholm, said the Congresswoman’s fearless determination has been an inspiration. “... With this film we hope to inspire many generations to come. To collaborate once again with my friend and mentor, John Ridley, and the team at Participant, makes this decade-long journey even sweeter,” the actor-director said. Ridley said he is grateful to Regina and Reina King for trusting him in telling the story of “this truly remarkable individual”.

Notably, this is not the first biopic on Chisolm that is in the works. It was reported earlier last November that Black Panther star Danai Gurira has landed the titular role in The Fighting Shirley Chisholm, a film on the pioneering presidential candidate. Regina King recently directed and executive produced One Night in Miami. She also won an Emmy for her role in HBO’s Watchmen.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
2nd Covid wave? Weekend lockdown in Maharashtra town as cases surge
Image of cows used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh candidates including NRIs log in for national online cow test
Passengers are screened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai | PTi
Centre issues new Covid guidelines: RT-PCR test must for foreign arrivals
Protesting farmers block railway tracks as part of the nationwide 'Rail Roko Andolan at Shahpur in Ambala. (Photo| PTI)
Rail roko: 'Will burn crops but continue stir', says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp