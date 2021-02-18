Season 3 of 'The Umbrella Academy' starts filming

By Express News Service

Netflix’s popular superhero show The Umbrella Academy has begun filming for its third season. Actor Elliot Page posted a set photo on their Instagram and confirmed the news.

In the show, Elliot Page plays Vanya, one of the seven children raised by billionaire Reginald Hargreeves (Com Feore) to be superheroes-for-hire.

Aidan Gallagher (Number Five), Robert Sheehan (Klaus), Tom Hopper (Luther), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison), David Castaneda (Diego), and Justin H. Min (Ben) form up the rest of the team.

Season one of the show premiered in 2019, with a season two premiering shortly later in summer 2020.

The third season is expected to add more members to the cast, due to the introduction of the Sparrow Academy in the season 2 finale.

Notably, the inclusion of the Sparrow Academy can be seen in the logo of the show from the picture shared by Page.

Though there is no official news about when season three will premiere, however, fans can expect the same in 2022.