STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Kim Kardashian proves 'vegan does good to body' in latest post

In the snaps, the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is seen sporting an off-white cropped jacket which showcases her trim waist.

Published: 19th February 2021 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian (File | AFP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Advising fans that plant-based products 'does good to a body', American reality TV star Kim Kardashian on Friday shared pictures showcasing her toned figure.

The mother-of-four hopped on to Instagram to share a couple of pictures.

In the snaps, the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is seen sporting an off-white cropped jacket which showcases her trim waist.

The beauty mogul sported a casual look, teaming up the cropped jacket with cargo pants and a pair of mustard heels. Kim looked stunning as she left her luscious locks open and completed the look with a pair of chunky black shades.

She captioned the post, "Plant-based does a body good."

Celebrity followers including Kim's sister Kylie Jenner and more than 96 thousand fans liked the post with many users adoring the photos in the comments section.

One fan wrote, "OK fine...I'm switching to plant based!!" While another chimed in stating, "It sure does."

Scores of fans left fire and heart emoticons in comments and mentioned that they will follow a plant-based diet going forward.

Kim, who shares four children with rapper Kanye West, 7-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 2-year-old Chicago, and 1-year-old Psalm, has been making headlines on ending her seven-year-old relationship with the rapper.

Their marriage problems will be highlighted in the final episodes of the insanely popular American reality show 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kim Kardashian Keeping up with kardashians
India Matters
A health worker adminsitering Covishield to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K)
Upsurge in Covid cases in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and MP: Govt
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin effective against mutant virus strains: ICMR
The minister said the government is working on the idea of including passport as one of the documents in the digilocker. (Photo | @digilocker_ind)
Submit documents for passport online using DigiLocker service: Centre
'Drishyam 2' movie Review: A richer, expansive, and far superior sequel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp