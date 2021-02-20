STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington come aboard Paul Feig's 'The School For Good and Evil' movie

Published: 20th February 2021 02:48 PM

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Filmmaker Paul Feig's upcoming Netflix movie "The School for Good and Evil" has added Hollywood stars Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington to its cast.

The movie is an adaptation of the fairytale novel "The School for Good and Evil" by Indian-American writer Soman Chainani.

Feig, best known for his comedies "Bridesmaids", "The Heat" and "Spy", will direct the film from a script by David Magee of 'Life of Pi' fame and Laura Solon.

He shared the news of Theron and Washington being cast in the movie in a post on Twitter.

"I know what school I'm applying to. So thrilled to welcome Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington to the 'School for Good and Evil'! Everyone, prepare to get schooled!" Feig wrote.

"The School For Good and Evil" was published in 2013 as Chainani's first novel and the first of a six-book series.

The book follows the adventures of best friends Sophie and Agatha at the School for Good and Evil, where ordinary boys and girls are trained to be fairy tale heroes and villains.

Sophie has princess aspirations and expects to be picked for the School for Good and Agatha seems a natural fit for the villains in the School for Evil.

Yet soon the girls find their fortunes reversed, putting their friendship to a test.

Actors Sofia Wylie and Sophia Anne Caruso will play the lead roles.

Theron is set to play Lady Lesso, while Washington will portray Professor Dovey in the movie.

The project has Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Jane Startz, and Feigco's Feig and Laura Fischer on board as producers.

Zack Roth, Patricia Riggen, and Chainani are attached as executive producers.

