Justin, Hailey Bieber bid adieu to their Beverly Hills home

Published: 20th February 2021 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

Justin Bieber with his wife Hailey Rhodes Bieber. (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American superstar Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey have finally said goodbye to their dreamy Beverly Hills home after two years of their marriage.

According to People, the pair has sold their 6,132-square-foot mansion on Thursday (local time) for USD 7.955 million, taking a loss of USD 545,000 after purchasing the home for USD 8.5 million in 2018.

As per sources, Ariana Grande's fiance Dalton Gomez, who is a real estate agent, has helped the duo to sell their house.

The brokers told People that the Biebers has made sure to sell the house at a good discount and had also fully-furnished it for the buyer.

"Justin Bieber owning the home had no bearing on the buyer's decision, but it doesn't hurt for resale," the broker told.

Their USD 8.5 million five-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion, was nicknamed 'The Tropics', which Justin purchased on the heels of a few large real estate moves after his and Hailey's secret courthouse marriage in September 2018.

Several social media posts by the singer also hinted that the 'Sorry' star was ready to sell the property. One of them from his October 2019 post read, "I think I wanna sell my home in Beverly Hills who wants it."

"I'll sell it with all the furniture. MAKE AN OFFER," he added.

People reported that, "The lavish property is imbued with the current mix of Hollywood glamour and casual California style making it a very unique property. Inside, the house boasts white-oak floors and kitchen cabinets, as well as large steel-case windows. Common spaces include a living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, a poolside patio, and an open kitchen that is outfitted with a lineup of high-end appliances."

The couple, who tied the knot in a New York City courthouse in September 2018, also have a massive USD 26 million mansion in the same city, and they officially put 'The Tropics' on the market in October 2020.

As per sources, the new house has a vaulted ceiling with exposed wooden beams and a marble fireplace in the bedroom, with an attached bathroom featuring a soaking tub, dual vanities, and a large shower. There is also a walk-in dressing room/closet.

There is also an Art Deco-style bar and a soundproof screening room, inspired by the nearby Beverly Hills Hotel. Not only this, but the outside of the house is also decorated with an infinity-edge pool and a cabana enclosed by olive trees with a gated courtyard and private backyard having a space for barbecue, fireplace, and towering hedges.

Besides this, the couple also shares a massive property near Justin's hometown of Stratford in Ontario, Canada. 

