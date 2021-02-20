STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Tom Hardy teams up with Gareth Evans for crime thriller 'Havoc'

Titled "Havoc", the new project is a crime thriller for Netflix that Evans, known for "The Raid" movies, is writing and directing.

Published: 20th February 2021 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Tom Hardy

Actor Tom Hardy (Photo | Associated Press)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: British star Tom Hardy has partnered with filmmaker Gareth Evans for his next movie.

Titled "Havoc", the new project is a crime thriller for Netflix that Evans, known for "The Raid" movies, is writing and directing.

The film is part of Evans' newly-signed pact with the streamer to produce and direct movies over the next couple of years, Netflix said in a press release.

The story is about a bruised detective who, after a drug deal gone wrong, must fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician's estranged son, while unraveling a deep web of corruption and conspiracy that ensnares his entire city.

Evans is also producing through his One More One Productions alongside Hardy.

Evans' frequent collaborators, Ed Talfan of Severn Screen and Aram Tertzakian of XYZ Films are the other producers.

Hardy will next star in "Venom: Let There Be Carnage", a sequel to his 2018 hit "Venom".

The actor reprises his role of Eddie Brock aka Venom in the Andy Serkis-directed movie which will also feature Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Reid Scott and Naomie Harris.

It is currently scheduled for a June 25, 2021 opening.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tom Hardy Gareth Evans Havoc Netflix
India Matters
A health worker adminsitering Covishield to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K)
Upsurge in Covid cases in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and MP: Govt
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin effective against mutant virus strains: ICMR
The minister said the government is working on the idea of including passport as one of the documents in the digilocker. (Photo | @digilocker_ind)
Submit documents for passport online using DigiLocker service: Centre
'Drishyam 2' movie Review: A richer, expansive, and far superior sequel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp