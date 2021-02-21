STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Disney Plus series 'Ms Marvel' adds Laurel Marsden to cast

'Ms Marvel', who debuted as Marvel's first Muslim character to lead a comic book title, follows teenager Kamala Khan who tries to find her own way as a Pakistani American living in a religious family.

Published: 21st February 2021

Laurel Marsden (L) and a still from 'Ms Marvel' (Photo| IMDb)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Laurel Marsden, best known for starring in Quibi's "Survive", has joined the cast of the Disney Plus series "Ms Marvel". Newcomer Iman Vellani stars in the title role of Ms Marvel aka Kamala Khan, Marvel Studios' first Pakistani-American teen superhero.

According to Deadline, Marsden will play Zoe Zimmer in the series. Zimmer is something of frenemy to Ms Marvel; a popular girl at Coles Academic High, the superhero first saves her in the Hudson River. Zimmer dates the school's star athlete Josh Richardson.

Bisha K Ali is the head writer of the series chronicling the story of the New Jersey-based superhero who possesses the power of shape shifting and healing factor.

"Bad Boys for Life" filmmaker duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are attached to direct along with two-time Oscar documentary short winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and "The Walking Dead" director Meera Menon.

"Ms Marvel", who debuted in 2014 as Marvel's first Muslim character to lead a comic book title, follows teenager Kamala Khan who tries to find her own way as a Pakistani American living in a religious family.

The character was created by G Willow Wilson, artiste Adrian Alphona, and editors Sana Amanat and Stephen Wacker. Also starring Saagar Shaikh, Aramis Knight, Matt Lintz, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, and Nimra Bucha, "Ms Marvel" is slated to be released later this year.

