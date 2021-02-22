Disney Plus’ Ms Marvel ropes in Laurel Marsden for a vital role

By Express News Service

Disney Plus’s Ms Marvel has roped in actor Laurel Marsden for a vital role. Best known for starring in Quibi’s Survive, Marsden will play Zoe Zimmer in the series.

The series has newcomer Iman Vellani as the title role of Ms Marvel aka Kamala Khan, Marvel Studios’ first Pakistani-American teen superhero.

Written by Bisha K Ali, the series chronicles the story of this New Jersey-based superhero who possesses the power of shape-shifting and healing.

Marsden’s character Zimmer is said to be like a frenemy to Ms Marvel; a popular girl at Coles Academic High, the superhero first saves her in the Hudson River.

Zimmer dates the school’s star athlete Josh Richardson.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the filmmaker duo known for Bad Boys for Life, are set to direct the series along with two-time Oscar documentary short winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and The Walking Dead director Meera Menon.