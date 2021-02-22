STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Gong Li excels as actor spy in Saturday Fiction

These chaos-filled moments serve as a reward for those patient enough to sit through the meandering early segments.

Published: 22nd February 2021 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 02:11 AM   |  A+A-

A scene from Saturday Fiction

A scene from Saturday Fiction

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

KOCHI: Set in Japanese-occupied Shanghai between the late ‘30s to early ‘40s, Saturday Fiction has Chinese superstar Gong Li playing an actress who moonlights as a spy. The film begins with Jean Yu (Gong Li) coming to Shanghai to appear in a play and ends right before the Pearl Harbour attack. But the history of Gong Li’s character is not immediately made apparent. One wonders if Jean Yu is an actor or pretending to be an actor who resembles her. Perhaps this confusion would be cleared by a second viewing. Thankfully, Jean Yu’s mission becomes clear as the film inches towards the final act.

It’s not every day that one wishes a film had a background score. Saturday Fiction badly needed one. The film wouldn’t have looked so lifeless had the makers thought of using a tension-inducing background score to dictate emotions. And despite Lou Ye trying hard to create a sense of urgency with handheld shots, the film is devoid of tension for the most part, which is surprising for a thriller that revolves around spies and double agents. 

The editing appears shoddy. Perhaps it was a rush job to meet the deadline for festival submissions. The stunning monochrome photography and the presence of the ever-reliable Gong Li make the film endurable. It’s also a delight to see Gong Li switching to action hero mode in the film’s final thirty minutes.

These chaos-filled moments serve as a reward for those patient enough to sit through the meandering early segments. The intense third act is the only time the film shows any sign of life. The realistic gunfights and chaotic crowd behaviour in this stretch recall the work of Michael Mann.

Amid all the danger is a poignant love story between Jean Yu and a theatre director Tan Na (Mark Chao). These moments, combined with Gong Li’s solid portrayal of a woman who yearns to say goodbye to her double role after one last performance, both onscreen and offscreen, is what saves the film from turning into a bad one.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saturday Fiction Gong Li
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp