Ne-Yo, wife Crystal Smith expecting third child

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Singer-songwriter Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Smith are set to welcome their third child together.

The couple shared the news on their respective Intagram accounts. "Overjoyed to announce...the family is expanding. You ready baby? Let's go," the 41-year-old record producer wrote alongside a short clip of him holding his wife.

Smith shared the same video on her page, writing, "This is why I love you..." The baby will be joining the couple's two sons Shaffer Chimere Smith Jr, four, and Roman Alexander-Raj Smith, two. Ne-Yo also has 10-year-old daughter Madilyn and son Mason, nine, with ex Monyetta Shaw.