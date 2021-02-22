STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Tom Hardy teams up with Gareth Evans for 'Havoc'

The film is part of Evans’ newly-signed pact with the streamer to produce and direct movies over the next couple of years, Netflix said in a press release.

Published: 22nd February 2021 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Tom Hardy

Actor Tom Hardy (File Photo | Associated Press)

By Express News Service

British star Tom Hardy has partnered with filmmaker Gareth Evans for his next movie. Titled Havoc, the new project is a crime thriller for Netflix that Evans, known for The Raid movies, is writing and directing.

The film is part of Evans’ newly-signed pact with the streamer to produce and direct movies over the next couple of years, Netflix said in a press release.

The story is about a bruised detective who, after a drug deal gone wrong, must fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician’s estranged son, while unraveling a deep web of corruption and conspiracy that ensnares his entire city. 

Evans is also producing through his One More One Productions alongside Hardy. Evans’ frequent collaborators, Ed Talfan of Severn Screen and Aram Tertzakian of XYZ Films are the other producers. 

Hardy will next star in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, ‘a sequel to his 2018 hit Venom.  The actor reprises his role of Eddie Brock aka Venom in the Andy Serkis-directed movie which will also feature Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, and Naomie Harris. It is currently scheduled for a June 25,  2021 opening.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tom Hardy Gareth Evans Havoc
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp