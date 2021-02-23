STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Grammy-winning duo Daft Punk break up after 28 years

The helmet-wearing French duo shared the news Monday in an 8-minute video called “Epilogue." Kathryn Frazier, the band's longtime publicist, confirmed the break up for The Associated Press.

Thomas Bangalter, left, and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, from the music group, Daft Punk, pose for a portrait in Los Angeles. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

NEW YORK: Grammy-winning electronic music pioneers Daft Punk have announced that they are breaking up after 28 years.

Daft Punk, comprised of Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, have had major success over the years, winning six Grammy Awards and launching international hits with “One More Time," “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger” and “Get Lucky."

Bangalter and de Homem-Christo met at a Paris school in 1987. Prior to Daft Punk, they formed an indie rock band named Darling.

They officially formed Daft Punk in 1993, and the helmeted, mute and mysterious musicians released their debut album, “Homework," in 1997. They first found success with the international hit “Da Funk," which topped the Billboard dance charts and earned them their first Grammy nomination. A second No. 1 hit and Grammy nomination followed with “Around the World."

Daft Punk spent time touring around the world and reached greater heights with their sophomore album, 2001's “Discovery." It included the infectious smash “One More Time” and “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger," which Kanye West famously flipped into his own hit “Stronger," released in 2007. It won West the best rap solo performance Grammy at the 2008 show, where West and Daft Punk performed together onstage.

A year later, a live version of “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger” won Daft Punk the best dance recording Grammy — their first win — and their “Alive 2007" album picked up best electronic/dance album.

But it was the 2014 Grammys where Daft Punk really took the spotlight, winning album of the year for “Random Access Memories" and making history as the first electronic act to win the highest honor at the Grammys. The duo won four awards that night, including record of the year for their bombshell hit “Get Lucky," featuring Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers.

“Random Access Memories” was regarded as a genre-bending album highlighted by its mix of live instrumentation, disco sounds, funk, rock, R&B and more. Rolling Stone ranked it No. 295 on their list of the “500 Greatest Albums of All Time” last year.

