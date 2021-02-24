Charlie Day, Jenny Slate, Gina Rodriguez team up for 'I Want You Back'

By Express News Service

Actors Charlie Day, Jenny Slate, Gina Rodriguez, Scott Eastwood, Clark Backo, and Manny Jacinto have been roped in to star in the upcoming romantic comedy I Want You Back. The film will be directed by Jason Orley and written by This Is Us co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Production is slated to start early next month in Atlanta.

“I immediately fell in love with Isaac and Elizabeth’s funny, heartfelt script,” said director Orley. The ensemble cast is rounded out with Jami Gertz, Jordan Carlos, Lauren Halperin, Midori Francis, Mason Gooding, and Isabel May.

Amazon Studios starts production on the original film. “We couldn’t be more excited to see this amazing ensemble come aboard this fun and witty story that audiences will fall in love with,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. Behind the camera crew includes production designer Michael Perry, director of photography Brian Burgoyne, editor Jonathan Schwartz, and composer Siddhartha Khosla.