Mandy Moore gives birth to baby boy with husband Taylor Goldsmith

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "This is Us" star Mandy Moore has welcomed her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

The 36-year-old actor shared the news of her baby boy's birth in a post on Instagram, revealing that they have named him August Harrison Goldsmith.

"Gus is here. Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined," Moore wrote alongside a picture of the newborn.

Moore and Goldsmith, 35, got engaged in September 2017 after dating for two years and married in November 2018.

She was previously married to singer-songwriter Ryan Adams from 2009 to 2016.