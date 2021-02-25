STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'Mission: Impossible 7', 'A Quiet Place: Part II' to release on Paramount Plus post 45-day theatrical run

The announcement was made at a presentation on Wednesday during which ViacomCBS unveiled a slew of movies and shows for the streamer

Published: 25th February 2021 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Still from 'Mission: Impossible', 'A Quiet Place'

Still from 'Mission: Impossible', 'A Quiet Place'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: ViacomCBS has announced that Paramount Pictures' major movie titles like "Mission: Impossible 7" and "A Quiet Place Part II" will be debuting on its rebranded streaming service Paramount Plus 45 days after they leave theatres.

The announcement was made at a presentation on Wednesday during which ViacomCBS unveiled a slew of movies and shows for the streamer, formerly known as CBS All Access and now set to launch in the US on March 4.

John Krasinski-directed "A Quiet Place Part II" was originally scheduled to open in the US on March 20 last year but the plans were derailed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The movie, which will feature Emily Blunt in the lead, is currently set for September 17 release.

"Mission: Impossible 7", which marks the return of Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, is currently scheduled to hit theatres on November 19.

According to Variety, Paramount has adjusted its pay TV output deal with MGM's premium network Epix in order to bolster movie offerings on the streaming platform.

MGM's upcoming projects such as Lady Gaga-starrer "House of Gucci", Rocky franchise sequel "Creed III" and James Bond franchise film "No Time to Die" will head to Paramount Plus after their theatrical runs.

The service will also be home to 700 films from the Miramax library.

Earlier, theatres exhibitors in the US mandated that movies had to screen in cinema house for 90 days before studios could offer them on home entertainment.

But several Hollywood studios have altered their strategies in the wake of the pandemic.

During the time, Paramount had sold a number of its movies to other streamers, such as "The Trial of the Chicago 7" to Netlflix, and "Coming 2 America" and "Without Remorse" to Amazon Prime Video.

However, it kept tentpole movies like "Mission: Impossible" and "Top Gun: Maverick" exclusively for theatrical release.

During the presentation, ViacomCBS unveiled 36 originals, including a revival of "Frasier", a "Yellowstone" spinoff and new Taylor Sheridan show starring Jeremy Renner, that will release on Paramount Plus in its first year.

Also in the works are new takes on Paramount features "Love Story", "Fatal Attraction", "Flashdance", "The Italian Job" and "The Parallax View".

The five shows, which are in various stages of development, join previously announced series "Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies", which has received a script-to-series commitment from the streamer, and "The Offer", about the making of cult classic movie "The Godfather".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mission: Impossible 7 A Quiet Place Part II Paramount Pictures
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
8,807 new Covid cases, 80 deaths in Maharashtra, Mumbai reports 1,167 infections
File photo of passengers arrived from UK to Chennai being taken to quarantine centre. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Home quarantine for those coming to TN from Kerala, Maharashtra
Representational Image.
Telangana among top four states with rise in active Covid cases
The underlying conditions have been defined by a special panel of doctors appointed by the government. (Representational Photo)
45+ with co-morbidities? Your Covid jab window opens on March 1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp