Spike Lee to produce fantasy film for Netflix  

By Express News Service

Academy Award-winner Spike Lee is set to produce director Stefon Bristol’s Gordon Hemingway & the Realm of Cthulhu for Netflix.

Based on an original screenplay by Hank Woon, the film is Bristol’s second project with Netflix after See You Yesterday, which was also produced by Lee.

Set in East Africa in 1928, the story follows the titular character, a roguish Black American gunslinger as he teams up with the elite warrior Princess Zenebe of Ethiopia to rescue their kidnapped regent from an ancient evil.

Lee will produce the film with Lloyd Levin and Beatriz Levin, both of whom worked with the filmmaker on his Netflix feature Da 5 Bloods. Oliver Oftedal and Tom Olsson for Goodbye Kansas’ production arm Infinite Entertainment will serve as co-producers.