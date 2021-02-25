Tom Hiddleston's 'Loki' to debut on Disney Plus on June 11

By PTI

LOS ANGELES:Disney Plus has announced that Tom Hiddleston-starrer "Loki" will release on its platform on June 11.

The six-episode series will take place after the events of "Avengers: Endgame" and explore a different version of the story with Hiddleston's Loki at its centre, the streamer said in a statement.

Hiddleston has played the character previously in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies like "Thor", "Avengers", "Thor: The Dark World" and "Avengers: Infinity War".

Produced by Marvel Studios, the show has been directed by Kate Herron with Michael Waldron serving as head writer.

"Loki" will also feature Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E Grant.

The show is the second original series to come out of Kevin Feige-led Marvel Studios after "WandaVision", which is currently streaming on Disney Plus.

"Loki" will be followed by shows like "Falcon and The Winter Soldier", "Ms. Marvel", "Hawkeye", "Moon Knight" and "She-Hulk".