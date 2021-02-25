STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tom Holland starrer-'Spider-Man 3' movie titled 'No Way Home'

The revelation comes a day after Holland and his co-stars trolled fans with their own fake titles for the film such "Spider-Man: Phone Home", "Spider-Man: Home Slice" and "Spider-Man-Homewrecker".

Published: 25th February 2021 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

Tom holland and Zendaya in Spider-Man: Far From Home (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Tom Holland's next Spider-Man movie has officially been titled "Spider-Man: No Way Home".

The announcement was made by Marvel Entertainment in a hilarious video posted on social media.

In the video, the actor is seen walking out of director Jon Watts's office, where Zendaya (who plays MJ), and Jacob Batalon (who portrays Ned) are waiting.

Holland expresses disappointment over being handed out a fake movie title by the director again.

To this, Batalon says, "You don't understand? I feel like it's pretty obvious. You spoil things."

"I don't spoil things! Name one thing that I've actually spoiled," retorts Holland. Zendaya cues in and says, "The last movie title", referring to the time when Holland accidentally revealed the title of a previous Spider-Man movie on his social media.

As the trio leaves the hall, the camera then focuses on to a whiteboard with the name "Spider-Man: No Way Home" highlighted in the center.

Watts, who directed the previous two installments -- "Homecoming" and "Far From Home", is back in the director's chair for the third party.

Benedict Cumberbatch will return as superhero Doctor Strange for the new part.

It is rumored that actors Alfred Molina will reprise his role as Doctor Octopus from the Tobey Maguire "Spider-Man" movies, as well as Jamie Foxx, who is said to be reprising his role as Electro from the Andrew Garfield "Spider-Man" movies.

Produced by Marvel Studios and Sony, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is scheduled to release in US on 17 December.

