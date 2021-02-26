Michael Fassbender eyed for David Fincher’s 'The Killer'

By Express News Service

Director David Fincher is once again collaborating with streaming platform Netflix for his next feature film. The filmmaker, who most recently directed Mank, based on Citizen Kane writer Herman J Mankiewicz for Netflix, will next helm the adaptation of Alexis Nolent’s graphic novel series The Killer.

The filmmaker has teamed up with screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker with whom he previously worked on his critically-acclaimed 1997 film Seven. Michael Fassbender is in negotiations to take on the lead role in the film.

If the deal is closed, he will play an assassin who undergoes a psychological meltdown in a world with morals. Cean Chaffin, Fincher’s longtime associate, will produce the film.