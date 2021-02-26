STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Spider-Man 3 titled Spider-Man: No Way Home  

The third Spider-Man film, starring Tom Holland as the titular friendly neighbourhood superhero, is titled Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film is scheduled to hit theatres for Christmas. 

By Express News Service

The title was released a while back by the character's official Twitter ID.

The tweet carried a video starring Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man), Zendaya (MJ) and Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), walking out of director Jon Watts’ room discussing how he gave Holland another fake name for the film.

The trio then walks past a whiteboard that contains the actual title, Spider-Man: No Way Home.Earlier yesterday, cast members of the film revealed three fake titles of the upcoming Spider-Man film. Considering it’s rumoured that the film will feature three different Spider-Man it’s speculated that the prank was to give each Spider-Man a film of his own.

It’s rumoured that the film will bring back the two previous live-action iterations of the web-slinger - portrayed by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Apart from them, the film might also bring back the villains they had previously faced in their films — such as Jamie Foxx’s Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2. 

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently being filmed at Atlanta, Georgia. The film from the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is scheduled to be released in the United States on December 17, 2021.

