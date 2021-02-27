STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Details of Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's divorce revealed

Published: 27th February 2021 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

Rapper Kanye West and reality TV star Kim Kardashian

Rapper Kanye West and reality TV star Kim Kardashian (File | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON:  New details surrounding Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce have revealed that the reason for separation cited by the American-reality TV star was "irreconcilable differences".

According to Fox News, the court documents reveal that Kardashian cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their divorce.

The 40-year-old star has also reportedly requested that the ability to award spousal support by either herself or West be terminated, according to Entertainment Tonight and Us Weekly, which obtained the court papers.

The documents also revealed that their date of separation is still to be discussed, as previously reported, that the famous pair had a prenuptial agreement in place.

As reported by Fox News, the prenup, which will help them to avoid a hairy dispute over their massive fortune, reportedly states that the assets and obligations of the 'Runaway' singer and Kardashian are their own respective properties.

The documents were filed on February 22 and the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is being represented by famed divorce attorney of the stars, Laura Wasser, dubbed the 'Disso Queen.'

As reported by Fox News, last week, it was revealed that the beauty mogul is also seeking joint and legal custody of the four children she shares with West: 7-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago, and 1-year-old Psalm.

The split is said to be perfectly amicable.

The reports of reasoning for the divorce have varied, with sources previously claiming that their politics, lifestyle, Calabasas home, and even the rapper's surprisingly brief attendance at his wife's lavish birthday party last year have all been points of contention.

West and Kardashian began dating in 2012 and confirmed their relationship by appearing at public events together.

They married on May 24, 2014, in a ceremony at a Renaissance fortress in Florence, Italy.

The marriage was West's first and Kardashian's third. She was first married to music producer Damon Thomas from 2000-2004, then to basketball pro-Chris Humphries from 2011-2013, though she filed for divorce just 72 days after their wedding.

