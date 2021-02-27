Milla Jovovich, Paul Anderson join hands for film adaptation of George RR Martin's 'In the Lost Lands'

By Express News Service

Actor Milla Jovovich and her filmmaker-husband Paul WS Anderson are once again collaborating for a movie, which will also feature Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista.

Jovovich and Anderson, who have been married since 2009, have previously collaborated on Resident Evil movies. They most recently worked together on Monster Hunter.

The new movie is an adaptation of "In the Lost Lands”, a sprawling epic based on the story by author George RR Martin. Martin is best known for A Song of Ice and Fire novel series that was adapted into Game of Thrones for HBO.

In the Lost Lands will follow a queen, desperate to fulfill her love, who makes a daring play: she hires the sorceress Gray Alys (Jovovich), a woman as feared as she is powerful.

