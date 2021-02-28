Prince Harry opens up about Netflix's 'The Crown', reveals who should play his role

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Prince Harry during a recent interview on the 'Late Late Show With James Corden' opened up about his new life in California, and what he thinks about the depiction of the royal family in the historical Netflix drama series 'The Crown'.

According to People magazine, the 36-year-old royal, opened up to host James Corden about the Netflix series and revealed that he thinks that it is truer than some of the news stories about him and his wife Meghan Markle.

While riding an open-top bus through Los Angeles, the Duke of Sussex told Corden, "They don't pretend to be news. It's fiction. But it's loosely based on the truth. Of course, it's not strictly accurate."

Harry added, "I'm way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family, or my wife, or myself. That is obviously fiction - take it how you will. But this is being reported on as fact because you're supposedly news."

Reportedly late last year, Harry's father Prince Charles was unhappy with the depiction of him and his life with Harry's late mother, Princess Diana in the series. Even the U.K. government's culture secretary had weighed in saying that it should carry a "fiction" warning at the beginning of each show.

On the other hand, during the interview with Corden, Harry didn't appear to take offense to the popular Netflix drama. He even weighed in on who he thinks the show should cast to play him.

"Daniel Lewis?" Harry mistakenly said. "Damien Lewis!" Corden corrected him, mentioning the Billons actor. "It's a great shout," Harry said before suggesting that the talk show host should play his brother, Prince William.

Later, during the conversation, Harry described what a regular night in for him and Meghan looks like at their home in Montecito, California. Explaining that they "do Archie's teeth, give him a bath, read him a book," Harry also said, "Meg might cook a meal, might order a takeaway, go upstairs, sit in bed" and turn on the TV.

Last year in September, Harry and Meghan struck a major multi-year deal with Netflix that will see them developing documentaries, feature films, scripted television shows, and children's series.

They also recently launched a podcast on Spotify under their Archwell Audio production company, with the goal of building "community through shared experience, narratives, and values."

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison, in May 2019.