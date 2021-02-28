STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Prince Harry opens up about Netflix's 'The Crown', reveals who should play his role

Harry revealed that he thinks the Netflix series is truer than some of the news stories about him and his wife Meghan Markle.

Published: 28th February 2021 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Prince Harry and Meghan (Photo| AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Prince Harry during a recent interview on the 'Late Late Show With James Corden' opened up about his new life in California, and what he thinks about the depiction of the royal family in the historical Netflix drama series 'The Crown'.

According to People magazine, the 36-year-old royal, opened up to host James Corden about the Netflix series and revealed that he thinks that it is truer than some of the news stories about him and his wife Meghan Markle.

While riding an open-top bus through Los Angeles, the Duke of Sussex told Corden, "They don't pretend to be news. It's fiction. But it's loosely based on the truth. Of course, it's not strictly accurate."

Harry added, "I'm way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family, or my wife, or myself. That is obviously fiction - take it how you will. But this is being reported on as fact because you're supposedly news."

Reportedly late last year, Harry's father Prince Charles was unhappy with the depiction of him and his life with Harry's late mother, Princess Diana in the series. Even the U.K. government's culture secretary had weighed in saying that it should carry a "fiction" warning at the beginning of each show.

On the other hand, during the interview with Corden, Harry didn't appear to take offense to the popular Netflix drama. He even weighed in on who he thinks the show should cast to play him.

"Daniel Lewis?" Harry mistakenly said. "Damien Lewis!" Corden corrected him, mentioning the Billons actor. "It's a great shout," Harry said before suggesting that the talk show host should play his brother, Prince William.

Later, during the conversation, Harry described what a regular night in for him and Meghan looks like at their home in Montecito, California. Explaining that they "do Archie's teeth, give him a bath, read him a book," Harry also said, "Meg might cook a meal, might order a takeaway, go upstairs, sit in bed" and turn on the TV.

Last year in September, Harry and Meghan struck a major multi-year deal with Netflix that will see them developing documentaries, feature films, scripted television shows, and children's series.

They also recently launched a podcast on Spotify under their Archwell Audio production company, with the goal of building "community through shared experience, narratives, and values."

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison, in May 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The crown Prince Harry Meghan Markle
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hima Das (File photo | AP)
Indian star sprinter Hima Das inducted into Assam Police as DSP
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | Rajveer Twitter)
Bail granted to activist Nodeep Kaur by Punjab and Haryana high court
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp