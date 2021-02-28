STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Tom Holland credits Zendaya with helping him adjust to fame

Holland revealed how he has adjusted to fame since becoming a household name after playing the lead role in 'Spider-Man' movies.

Published: 28th February 2021 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

Spider-Man: No Way Home co stars Tom Holland and Zendaya

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Actor Tom Holland, widely known for playing the lead role in the 'Spider-Man' franchise, opened up about his struggle to adjust to fame and revealed how his co-star and actor Zendaya helped him adapt to the life in the spotlight.

As per People Magazine, in a new cover story for British GQ's April issue, Holland opened up about training for his new Apple TV+ movie 'Cherry' as well as how he has adjusted to fame since becoming a household name after playing the lead role in 'Spider-Man' movies.

The actor said consulting Zendaya has helped him along the way. Holland said, "Talking to Zendaya's helped me a lot, actually."

"I used to come across sometimes as a bit of a d--- to fans, mainly as I was always so surprised that they'd want a picture with me or signature or whatever. I'd have the typical Londoner reaction, one of instant suspicion: 'Why are you talking to me?'," the actor said.

"Zendaya spotted this and quickly told me that this sort of reaction was going to be more aggressive than just smiling and taking the picture. She totally changed the way I am able to be more comfortable in public," he added.

Holland also spoke about the speculation surrounding his romantic life, particularly how it can be "frustrating" to have relationships play out in front of the world.

"It's very nerve-racking. It means that if you are dating someone, you have to be really conscious of their feelings, because if something does happen between the two of you, it's not just happening between the two of you, it's happening in front of the entire world," he said.

The 24-year-old actor added, "And it can be very complicated. It's one of the things I worry about most, of all the things in my career."

Holland and Zendaya have reunited for the upcoming film 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and the star said it has been "fun" to be back on set.

"It's so fun being back with them, especially as Zendaya and I are going through similar things in our career, having taken on more adult roles to now come back to Spider-Man," he said.

Holland added, "I am so proud of what she has accomplished with Euphoria and also Malcolm & Marie. I think we both had to adjust again for No Way Home: I had to lift my voice up a couple of octaves higher and we both had to go back to playing these naive, charming teenagers again."

He further said, "We were talking about it yesterday, in fact. We were filming a scene where we go back to school and, well, I haven't been to school since I was 15. It was really strange."

'Cherry' is now playing in select theatres, and will be available to stream on Apple TV+ on March 12.

Meanwhile, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is set to pick up after Peter Parker's (Holland) identity was exposed in 'Far From Home'. With film series mainstays Zendaya reprising her role as Michelle and Marisa Tomei returning as Aunt May, Benedict Cumberbatch is set to appear as Doctor Strange in the movie.

Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina will also be stepping back into their roles from the past Spider-Man franchises as Electro and Doctor Octopus. Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers have written the script for the forthcoming Marvel film.

Filmmaker Jon Watts has helmed the upcoming movie after directing 'Spider-Man Homecoming' (2017) and 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' (2019), which earned more than USD 1.1 billion globally, making it the highest-grossing 'Spider-Man' movie of all time. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tom holland Zendaya
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hima Das (File photo | AP)
Indian star sprinter Hima Das inducted into Assam Police as DSP
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | Rajveer Twitter)
Bail granted to activist Nodeep Kaur by Punjab and Haryana high court
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp