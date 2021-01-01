Wonder Woman 1984 performs well on HBO Max

By Express News Service

Wonder Woman 1984 has been watched more in its first few days than any 2020 Subscription Video On Demand film according to the survey surveyed by screen engine of HBO Max.The superhero sequel was also a success at the theatres, earning an estimated $16.7 million at the domestic box office over the December 25-27 weekend. That’s the highest collection of any film since the pandemic outbreak in March.

Interestingly, Disney+ and Pixar’s holiday offering Soul wasn’t far behind with 87 million customers in its first year of operation.Wonder Woman 1984 is directed by Patty Jenkins, stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal and Robin Wright.