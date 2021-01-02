STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Thomas Vinterberg's 'Another Round' to open 51st IFFI, Kurosawa's 'Wife of a Spy' to have India premiere

The film, which is Denmark's official entry for Oscars 2020, revolves around four weary high school teachers experimenting with the liberating effects of alcohol.

Published: 02nd January 2021 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

Still from 'Another Round'

Still of Mads Mikkelsen from 'Another Round' (Photo | TIFF)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Danish filmmaker Thomas Vinterberg's "Another Round", starring actor Mads Mikkelsen, will be the opening film at the upcoming 51st edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

The film, which is Denmark's official entry for Oscars 2020, revolves around four weary high school teachers experimenting with the liberating effects of alcohol.

"Another Round" had its in-cinema world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival 2020.

At the San Sebastian International Film Festival the movie won the Silver Shell for best actor for Mikkelsen and co-stars Thomas Bo Larsen, Magnus Millang and Lars Ranthe as well as Silver Shell for best director for Vinterberg.

It was also part of Cannes Film Festival's official selection.

IFFI, which takes place in Goa from November 20-28 every year, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will now be held from January 16 to January 24.

Japanese historical drama Wife of a Spy, directed by Kiyoshi Kurosawa, will also have its India premiere at the upcoming nine-day film gala.

"Wife of a Spy" first released in Japan as a television movie in June last year.

A theatrical version of the film was selected in the main competition section of the 77th Venice International Film Festival and won the Silver Lion.

The movie features actors Yu Aoi and Issey Takahashi.

A total of 224 films will be screened under different sections at the 51st IFFI, which will be organised in a hybrid format in the wake of the pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thomas Vinterberg Another Round Wife of a Spy IFFI
India Matters
A vaccination dry run underway in Daryaganj, Delhi, on Saturday (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
When can I get Covid vaccine, how to register for it: Here are all you need to know
Drugs Controller General of India DCGI Dr V G Somani along with Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia R during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccines 110% safe, impotency rumours nonsense: DCGI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)
Shiv Sena confident of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)
Ajinkya Rahane is born to lead, he's brave and smart captain: Ian Chappell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Garbage piled up near Muttukadu beach (Express photo | Sri Loganathan V)
WATCH| Tonnes of trash wash ashore at Kovalam beach near Chennai
Farmers during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Heavy rains, winter add to woes of farmers protesting at Delhi borders
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp