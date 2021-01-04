STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Beyonce shares unseen footage of her three kids

Singer Beyonce

By ANI

WASHINGTON: While celebrating New Year, American singer-actor Beyonce reflected on some of the most memorable and uplifting moments of 2020, which included time spent with her children -- eight and a half-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and three-year-old twins Sir and Rumi.

According to People Magazine, in a sweet clip posted on Instagram, the 39-year-old star can be seen driving around with her twins in a golf cart as Rumi dances to her mama's 'Savage Remix' collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion.

The 'Formation' singer who's holding Sir in her lap, goes on to ask her daughter, as Rumi nods her head, "Did you have a good summer?"

Another sweet moment shows her eldest daughter Blue Ivy recording her part of 'Brown Skin Girl' - which garnered her first Grammy nomination.

The mom of three captioned the video, "Cheers to a New Year Beyhive!! 2020 divided us and united us. Most could not see loved ones and we felt too many losses, but we were united by our humanity. This year for me has been about celebrating joy, chasing happiness, and living in love."

"As we all look forward and pray for new beginnings, my wish for you is that you honour yourself and those you love. Celebrate that you are an important individual who contributes to our beautiful collective. Here's to a better and brighter 2021! Love, B" she added.

As per People Magazine, in the video, which also documented her charitable contributions and the launch of 'Black Is King', Beyonce emphasised that no matter what challenges the year may bring, it's important to celebrate the good ties.

"Give yourself permission to experience joy. Moments with the ones you love are precious. Happy New Year," she wrote.

As per People Magazine, in her December 2020 British Vogue cover story, Beyonce also reflected on the impact 2020 had on her.

"It would be difficult to experience life in a pandemic and the current social unrest and not be changed," she said.

"I have learnt that my voice is clearer when I am still. I truly cherish this time with my family, and my new goal is to slow down and shed stressful things from my life."

And when it comes to her children, Beyonce shared that she makes sure to let them know "that they are never too young to contribute to changing the world."

"I never underestimate their thoughts and feelings, and I check in with them to understand how this is affecting them," she added.

