Late 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek shares message of hope in pre-taped episode

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The legendary television host Alex Trebek recorded several episodes of 'Jeopardy!' in 2020, a few days before his death, and in one of the final episodes, the star shared a hopeful message for fans.

According to Fox News, even after his death, the departed soul Trebek motivated his fans with several pre-taped episodes that he recorded in November.

At the beginning of Monday's episode, Trebek, who died at the age of 80 in November after fighting pancreatic cancer, offered up a traditional greeting monologue and urged viewers to be kind during the challenging time of the pandemic.

"Hello, ladies and gentlemen, you'll recall that about a month ago, I asked all of you to take a moment to give thanks for all of the blessings that you enjoy in your lives," he began.

Trebek continued, "Now today, a different kind of message; This is 'the season of giving,' I know you want to be generous with your family, your friends, your loved ones, but today I'd like you to go one step further," reported Fox News.

He emphasized on 'open up helping hands and hearts' to those who are still suffering' as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and 'people who are suffering through no fault of their own.'

"We're trying to build a gentler, kinder society and if we all pitch in just a little bit, we're gonna get there," Trebek continued.

This week's episodes of 'Jeopardy!' will be the final ones featuring Trebek before guest hosts beginning with champ Ken Jennings will fill his position until a permanent replacement is named, a report by Fox News told.