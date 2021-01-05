STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Late 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek shares message of hope in pre-taped episode

He emphasized on 'open up helping hands and hearts' to those who are still suffering' as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and 'people who are suffering through no fault of their own.'

Published: 05th January 2021 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Alex Trebek, host of the game show 'Jeopardy!'.

Alex Trebek, host of the game show 'Jeopardy!'. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The legendary television host Alex Trebek recorded several episodes of 'Jeopardy!' in 2020, a few days before his death, and in one of the final episodes, the star shared a hopeful message for fans.

According to Fox News, even after his death, the departed soul Trebek motivated his fans with several pre-taped episodes that he recorded in November.

At the beginning of Monday's episode, Trebek, who died at the age of 80 in November after fighting pancreatic cancer, offered up a traditional greeting monologue and urged viewers to be kind during the challenging time of the pandemic.

"Hello, ladies and gentlemen, you'll recall that about a month ago, I asked all of you to take a moment to give thanks for all of the blessings that you enjoy in your lives," he began.

Trebek continued, "Now today, a different kind of message; This is 'the season of giving,' I know you want to be generous with your family, your friends, your loved ones, but today I'd like you to go one step further," reported Fox News.

He emphasized on 'open up helping hands and hearts' to those who are still suffering' as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and 'people who are suffering through no fault of their own.'

"We're trying to build a gentler, kinder society and if we all pitch in just a little bit, we're gonna get there," Trebek continued.

This week's episodes of 'Jeopardy!' will be the final ones featuring Trebek before guest hosts beginning with champ Ken Jennings will fill his position until a permanent replacement is named, a report by Fox News told.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alex Trebek Jeopardy
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine by January 13, says Health Ministry
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp