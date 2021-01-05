STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Tiffany Haddish to star in sci-fi pic 'Landscape With Invisible Hand'

Cory Finley, director of the Emmy-winning feature drama "Bad Education", is writing and helming the sci-fi picture.

Published: 05th January 2021 01:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

Tiffany Haddish (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor-comic Tiffany Haddish is in final negotiations to star in the big-screen adaptation of "Landscape With Invisible Hand".

The film is based on National Book Award winner MT Anderson's novel of the same name, reported Deadline.

Cory Finley, director of the Emmy-winning feature drama "Bad Education", is writing and helming the sci-fi picture.

"Landscape with Invisible Hand" depicts a near future in which an alien species known as the Vuvv has taken over Earth.

Plan B and Annapurna Pictures landed the rights of the book in 2017, developed together and brought the project to MGM Studios.

Haddish's breakthrough role came with the comedy film, "Girls Trip", released in 2017.

She has earned an Emmy as a guest host on "Saturday Night Live" and her Netflix special "Black Mitzvah" received Emmy and Grammy nominations as well.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiffany Haddish Landscape With Invisible Hand
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine by January 13, says Health Ministry
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp