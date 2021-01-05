Tiffany Haddish to star in sci-fi pic 'Landscape With Invisible Hand'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor-comic Tiffany Haddish is in final negotiations to star in the big-screen adaptation of "Landscape With Invisible Hand".

The film is based on National Book Award winner MT Anderson's novel of the same name, reported Deadline.

Cory Finley, director of the Emmy-winning feature drama "Bad Education", is writing and helming the sci-fi picture.

"Landscape with Invisible Hand" depicts a near future in which an alien species known as the Vuvv has taken over Earth.

Plan B and Annapurna Pictures landed the rights of the book in 2017, developed together and brought the project to MGM Studios.

Haddish's breakthrough role came with the comedy film, "Girls Trip", released in 2017.

She has earned an Emmy as a guest host on "Saturday Night Live" and her Netflix special "Black Mitzvah" received Emmy and Grammy nominations as well.