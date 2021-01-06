STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Grammy Awards 2021 shifted to March due to worsening COVID-19 situation in US

Los Angeles County, the epicenter of the crisis in California, has surpassed 10,000 COVID-19 deaths and has had 40 per cent of the deaths in California.

Published: 06th January 2021 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the red carpet appears prior to the start of the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW YORK: The 2021 Grammy Awards will no longer take place this month in Los Angeles and will broadcast in March due to a recent surge in coronavirus cases and deaths.

The Recording Academy told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the annual show would shift from its original Jan.31 broadcast to a later date in March.

The Grammys will be held in Los Angeles at the Staples Center.

It is the third state to reach the 25,000 death count.

An average of six people die every hour from COVID-19 in Los Angeles County, which has a quarter of the states 40 million residents.

County health officials fear the incoming Christmas and New Years surge.

"The Daily Show" host and comedian Trevor Noah is set to host the 2021 Grammys, where Beyonce is leading contender with nine nominations.

TAGS
2021 Grammys Beyonce Trevor Noah The Recording Academy COVID-19
