Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham's 'Five Eyes' adds actor Cary Elwes

The movie marks a reunion between Ritchie and Statham, who started their movie careers together with "Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels" in 1998.

Published: 06th January 2021 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

Cary Elwes, who acted alongside the late professional wrestler Andre the Giant in the 1987 film The Princess Bride, poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Andre the Giant' at the ArcLight

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: English actor Cary Elwes has joined the cast of filmmaker Guy Ritchie's next "Five Eyes", starring Jason Statham in the lead.

The duo also worked on "Snatch" (2000) and upcoming thriller "Cash Truck".

As per Deadline, Ritchie will direct "Five Eyes" from a screenplay by Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies.

Statham will star as a MI6 guns-and-steel agent who is recruited by global intelligence alliance 'Five Eyes' to track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology that threatens to disrupt the world order.

Reluctantly paired with CIA high-tech expert, he sets off on a globe-trotting mission where he will have to use all of his charm, ingenuity and stealth to track down and infiltrate billionaire arms broker.

Elwes, who most recently starred in popular shows "Stranger Things" and "Marvellous Mrs Maisel", will portray Nathan Jasmine, the overseer of Statham's mission.

"Five Eyes" will also feature "Parks and Recreation" alum Aubrey Plaza.

Miramax will finance the project and produce with STXfilms.

Elwes recently completed "A Castle for Christmas" for Netflix and will also feature in horror movie "Shrine", being produced by Sam Raimi.

