Priyanka Chopra announces sequel of we can be heroes

Touted as an action-adventure, We Can Be Heroes features Priyanka as a nemesis to a group of children who team up to save the planet and their superhero parents.

Published: 06th January 2021 01:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 08:23 AM

Actress Priyanka Chopra with her pop star husband Nick Jonas (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has announced the sequel of her recent superhero film, We Can Be Heroes. Written and directed by Robert Rodriguez, the film is a spin-off of his The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D and the Spy Kids franchise. It was released on Netflix on Christmas Day 2020 in the US.

The streamer has disclosed that 44 million people have viewed We Can be Heroes since its premiere. Priyanka said a follow-up to the film is in development at Netflix, with Rodriguez set to return.

Touted as an action-adventure, We Can Be Heroes features Priyanka as a nemesis to a group of children who team up to save the planet and their superhero parents, who are kidnapped by the aliens.

Rodriguez, also known for directing the Mexico trilogy -- El Mariachi, Desparado and Once Upon a Time in Mexico -- and Alita: Battle Angel, produced the film as well. Apart from Priyanka, the film also features Pedro Pascal, Christian Slater, Boyd Holbrook, Sung Kang, and veteran actor Christopher McDonald. Child stars Akira Akbar, Nathan Blair, Andrew Diaz, Andy Walken, and Hala Finley are also part of the cast. Priyanka is currently filming for Text For You.

