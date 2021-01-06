STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Rapper​ Dr Dre 'doing great' after hospitalisation

A multiple Grammy winner, Dre is regarded as one of the top earners in hip-hop.

Published: 06th January 2021 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

Rapper and recording producer Dr Dre

Rapper and recording producer Dr Dre (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Rapper and recording producer Dr Dre suffered an apparent brain aneurysm and he said he is getting "excellent" medical care at a hospital here.

The 55-year-old music mogul, who is receiving treatment at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, also thanked well-wishers and friends for their prayers.

"Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I'm doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team.

"I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!" Dre said in a statement issued by his team on Tuesday.

The rapper and producer, whose real name is Andre Young, was reportedly rushed by ambulance to the medical centre's intensive care unit on Monday.

A multiple Grammy winner, Dre is regarded as one of the top earners in hip-hop.

Eminem has been one of his longtime collaborators, with his most recent credits on the rapper's 2020 album 'Music To Be Murdered By - Side B', where Dre raps on "Guns Blazing" and also served as a co-producer for another track.

Dre's collaborators also include the likes of Gwen Stefani, Mary J Blige, Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent, among others.

He is also the former co-owner of Death Row Records and co-founder of the hip hop group NWA also produced the 2015 NWA biopic "Straight Outta Compton".

Dre is currently in divorce proceedings from his wife Nicole Young after 24 years of marriage.

A hearing on spousal support and their prenuptial support had been set for Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr Dre Dr Dre heath Eminem
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their ongoing protest against new farm laws at Rewari in Haryana. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC to hear pleas against new agri laws, issues related to farmers' protest on January 11
Members of Women Democratic Front take part in a rally to condemn rape incidents. (Representational Photo | AP)
50-year-old woman gang-raped, murdered in UP's Badaun, priest booked
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp