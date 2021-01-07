STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cary Elwes joins Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham’s Five Eyes

Elwes, who most recently starred in Stranger Things and Marvellous Mrs Maisel, will portray Nathan Jasmine, the overseer of Statham’s mission.

Published: 07th January 2021

By Express News Service

English actor Cary Elwes has joined the cast of filmmaker Guy Ritchie’s next Five Eyes, starring Jason Statham in the lead. The movie marks a reunion between Ritchie and Statham, who started their movie careers together with Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels in 1998.The duo also worked on Snatch (2000) and the upcoming thriller Cash Truck.

As per reports, Ritchie will direct Five Eyes from a screenplay by Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies. Statham will star as a MI6 guns-and-steel agent who is recruited by global intelligence alliance Five Eyes to track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology that threatens to disrupt the world order.

Reluctantly paired with CIA high-tech expert, he sets off on a globe-trotting mission where he will have to use all of his charm, ingenuity and stealth to track down and infiltrate a billionaire arms broker.

Elwes, who most recently starred in Stranger Things and Marvellous Mrs Maisel, will portray Nathan Jasmine, the overseer of Statham’s mission. Five Eyes will also feature Aubrey Plaza. Miramax will finance the project and produce with STXfilms.
 

