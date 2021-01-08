STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cyborg written out of The Flash movie?

 Fisher, reportedly only had three scenes in the film, but all the three scenes are reportedly removed.

By Express News Service

Reports have stated that Ray Fisher’s Cyborg has been written out of the upcoming The Flash. Starring Ezra Miller as the titular character, The Flash has been quoted to be the film that brings back the Justice League.

Ray Fisher has been in the headlines for calling out Joss Whedon, for his “unfair, abusive” treatment during the Justice League reshoots, when the latter replaced Zack Snyder. Fisher also spoke against Warner Bros’ lack of response to the allegations. On the other hand, Warner Bros stated that disciplinary action was taken after a detailed investigation.

 Fisher, reportedly only had three scenes in the film, but all the three scenes are reportedly removed. According to The Wrap, Cyborg has now been written out of the movie entirely and will not be recast. Fisher had already publicly declared that he would not be working on DCEU films if the same is under the supervision of DC Films president Walter Hamada.

Fisher stated that Hamada is an “enabler of the alleged abuse.” With Fisher being written out and with the actor stating he has no plans to continue in the DCEU, Cyborg’s place in the DCEU’s future is unclear.
 

