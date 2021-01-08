STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

The Boys Season 3 to begin filming soon in Canada

Season 3 of Amazon Prime’s hit superhero show The Boys will begin filming soon.

Published: 08th January 2021 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'The Boys'

A still from 'The Boys'

By Express News Service

Season 3 of Amazon Prime’s hit superhero show The Boys will begin filming soon. Jack Quaid, who plays Hughie Campbell, confirmed the news on his social media by posting a photo showing himself traveling to Canada for the show.

The superhero show, which is based on comic books of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, became one of the most-streamed TV series of 2019 and 2020. After the finale of season 2, there wasn’t much news about the 3rd season. Quaid’s post indicates that the filming should begin in late January.

Other than Quaid, The Boys also stars Karl Urban, Antony Starr and Erin Moriarty, among a large ensemble cast. The Boys season 3 is expected to take the story in a new direction, with the season 2 finale reveal of Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) as a supe. Hughie signing up to work for Neuman was the cherry on the cake, and fans can expect that the development might create a tense situation between Hughie and Butcher (Urban). 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Boys
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp