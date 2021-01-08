The Boys Season 3 to begin filming soon in Canada

By Express News Service

Season 3 of Amazon Prime’s hit superhero show The Boys will begin filming soon. Jack Quaid, who plays Hughie Campbell, confirmed the news on his social media by posting a photo showing himself traveling to Canada for the show.

The superhero show, which is based on comic books of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, became one of the most-streamed TV series of 2019 and 2020. After the finale of season 2, there wasn’t much news about the 3rd season. Quaid’s post indicates that the filming should begin in late January.

Other than Quaid, The Boys also stars Karl Urban, Antony Starr and Erin Moriarty, among a large ensemble cast. The Boys season 3 is expected to take the story in a new direction, with the season 2 finale reveal of Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) as a supe. Hughie signing up to work for Neuman was the cherry on the cake, and fans can expect that the development might create a tense situation between Hughie and Butcher (Urban).

