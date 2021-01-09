Chris Mason joins cast of 'Riverdale' Season 5

By Express News Service

Actor Chris Mason has been roped in to play Veronica’s husband in the fifth season of Riverdale. The CW series, an edgy spin on the Archie Comics, premiered in 2017 and has since become a sensation amongst the youth.

With season 4’s story arc being cut short due to the pandemic, fans are excited as the initial episodes of the fifth season might bring that story to a close.

Post the wrap-up of the same, according to Screenrant, Riverdale’s story will take a leap, seven years into the future.

In the future, Veronica (Camila Mendes) is married to Chad Gekko — a controlling, jealous husband who works on Wall Street.

Chris Mason will portray Chad, who will premiere on Riverdale from the fourth episode. Is Chad the villain of this new storyline? Season 5 has all the answers.